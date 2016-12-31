Alaska News Wire

Photo: Right on track 

updated 8:21pm
A skater makes her way around the ice skating trail at Soldotna Creek Park on Friday, Dec. 29, 2016 in Soldotna, Alaska. The City of Soldotna's Department of Parks and Recreation set up the path ... Read More

Photo: Climber

12/29/16
Kenai airport struggles to perfect land agreements

Today, 8:19pm

The Kenai Municipal Airport earned a fifth of its revenue recorded in Kenai's present budget from payments made by businesses that lease the hundreds of acres of city-owned land dedicated to its support.

Juvenile clams boom on east side

Today, 8:19pm

Though the personal use razor clam fishery on the east side of Cook Inlet will remain closed for 2017, a boom in young clams may mean the population is recovering.

Soldotna man arrested on weapon, drug charges

Today, 8:19pm

After a gunfire exchange in a Soldotna neighborhood in November, a Soldotna man has been arrested on multiple charges involving drugs and weapons.
Alaska State Troopers arrested Scott Hashemian of Soldotna, 32, on Dec.

Homer animal control officer to retire after 22 years

Today, 8:32pm

From a building smaller than a lot of Homer dry cabins to a modern, heated animal shelter, Animal Control Officer Sherry Bess has seen the city's pet-care facility grow.

Intergenerational program engages whole community with senior citizens  7:13pm

Changing of the guard: 2017 brings new city manager to Kenai 

Kenai Peninsula still struggles to house homeless 

Use caution with New Year's fireworks 

Sen. Sullivan hopeful heading into 2017  | Comments: 1

Feds to begin cleanup of old wells on the North Slope 

Fishing restrictions aimed at helping native fish populations recover 

Animal feed, health store to replace Charlie's Pizza at year's end  | Comments: 1

Knights sweep Brown Bears

After a strong run of play before the holiday break, the Kenai River Brown Bears came back from the holidays and lost Friday and Saturday on the road to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pennsylvania) Knights in North American Hockey League play.

Diaries inspire artists in Pratt Museum exhibit

Among cultural institutions in Homer, the Pratt Museum has pioneered a unique spot. As a museum of natural history, history, culture and art, its exhibits often connect those aspects of the Pratt's collections.

Soldotna father and daughter prepare to climb 2 highest African peaks

There came a moment last spring when Chris Walden had to ask his daughter Avery to pick what was most important to her. Avery Walden, 9, had a long list of things she wanted to do over the coming year - among them, climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

State has no more room for choices when it comes to budget

Gov. Bill Walker in his proposed budget plan identified a number of ares where state spending can be cut.
Now comes the hard part: actually making those cuts happen.

Soldotna lights up Christmas

With temperatures barely in the double digits and a light covering of snow turning Soldotna Creek Park into a winter wonderland, hundreds of families turned out for the Annual Christmas in the Park on Dec. 3.

