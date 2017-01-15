Alaska News Wire

New plants appear on peninsula as climate shifts

Are exotic plants still exotic when the climate around them changes so that they fit right in?

Sun, 01/15/2017 - 20:47

Victorious Inlet drifters file to vacate salmon rule

Sun, 01/15/2017 - 20:47

Assembly resolution: Members only speak for themselves

A resolution planned for hearing at the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly would clarify that each assembly member’s opinions about the assembly’s controversial invocation policy are his or her own.

Sun, 01/15/2017 - 20:48

KRSMA board asks for sunset on dipnet bank closure proposal

Sun, 01/15/2017 - 20:46

Juneau population drops to 2012 levels

If employment is the pulse of an economy, population is its blood pressure — a sign of its overall condition.

Sun, 01/15/2017 - 20:41

Peninsula schools take part in orchestra concert

Kenai Peninsula students will get a chance to play and sing along with the Kenai Peninsula Orchestra in a set of concerts this week.

ELIZABETH EARL

Photo: Winter days

ConocoPhillips announces oil discovery

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — ConocoPhillips has announced an oil discovery where production could start as early as 2023.

Good luck in Juneau

The 30th Alaska Legislature gavels in on Tuesday, and we’d like to take a moment to wish our Kenai Peninsula legislators good luck over the coming months in Juneau.

Op-ed: Trump won the news conference

Donald Trump should do press conferences more often. Not for the country’s sake, certainly not for the media’s sake, but for his. He really shouldn’t have waited 167-plus days to hold one, because the man gives great sound bite. Although I’ve participated in probably thousands of these staged encounters as a reporter, they’re not my favorite way of getting news — you almost never get any. The guy at the podium controls the proceeding. He can get his message out with little challenge from the assembled journalists who are limited to a question and a follow-up, maybe. Politicians can bob and weave through that without any of us landing a blow. And that’s our job: to penetrate the canned responses to their version of the controversy du jour and get at whatever truth they are hiding. Besides, Trump — who uses contempt for the media as a weapon, his preferred way to discredit reporting that displeases him —has a wonderful forum to do that. At the very least he should hold these confrontations as a supplement to his Twitter tirades. And frequently. It’s his opportunity to hold the media hostage as they cover live his rain of abuse on them.

