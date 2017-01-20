Alaska News Wire

Latest News

01/19/2017 - 22:34
Photo: Nothing gold can stay
 
BEN BOETTGER

Photo: Nothing gold can stay

Fri, 01/20/2017 - 13:48

Transcript: Donald Trump’s presidential inaugural address

MEGAN PACER

Survey: 1 in 3 Alaska women are stalked

One third of all women in Alaska have been stalked in their lifetimes. Read more

James Brooks

Walker says Alaska is in the ‘gravest fiscal crisis in state history’

ELIZABETH EARL

Seldovia Wild Seafood to move back home

BEN BOETTGER

Kenaitze greenhouse to sprout in Old Town Kenai

A grassy spot in Old Town Kenai next to the parking lot of the Kenaitze Indian Tribe’s Dena’ina Wellness Center may be occupied next summer by gardens, raised plant beds, and a 1,512 square-foot greenhouse full of vegetables and plants that the local Dena’ina Native people traditionally used for food and medicine.

Thu, 01/19/2017 - 22:46

In Alaska, minus 59 takes toll on cars, pipes, state of mind

Good luck in Juneau

The 30th Alaska Legislature gavels in on Tuesday, and we’d like to take a moment to wish our Kenai Peninsula legislators good luck over the coming months in Juneau.

Op-ed: Trump won the news conference

Donald Trump should do press conferences more often. Not for the country’s sake, certainly not for the media’s sake, but for his. He really shouldn’t have waited 167-plus days to hold one, because the man gives great sound bite. Although I’ve participated in probably thousands of these staged encounters as a reporter, they’re not my favorite way of getting news — you almost never get any. The guy at the podium controls the proceeding. He can get his message out with little challenge from the assembled journalists who are limited to a question and a follow-up, maybe. Politicians can bob and weave through that without any of us landing a blow. And that’s our job: to penetrate the canned responses to their version of the controversy du jour and get at whatever truth they are hiding. Besides, Trump — who uses contempt for the media as a weapon, his preferred way to discredit reporting that displeases him —has a wonderful forum to do that. At the very least he should hold these confrontations as a supplement to his Twitter tirades. And frequently. It’s his opportunity to hold the media hostage as they cover live his rain of abuse on them.

