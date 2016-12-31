Alaska News Wire

After a strong run of play before the holiday break, the Kenai River Brown Bears came back from the holidays and lost Friday and Saturday on the road to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pennsylvania) Knights in North American Hockey League play.Read More
Among cultural institutions in Homer, the Pratt Museum has pioneered a unique spot. As a museum of natural history, history, culture and art, its exhibits often connect those aspects of the Pratt's collections.
There came a moment last spring when Chris Walden had to ask his daughter Avery to pick what was most important to her. Avery Walden, 9, had a long list of things she wanted to do over the coming year - among them, climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.
Gov. Bill Walker in his proposed budget plan identified a number of ares where state spending can be cut.
Now comes the hard part: actually making those cuts happen.
With temperatures barely in the double digits and a light covering of snow turning Soldotna Creek Park into a winter wonderland, hundreds of families turned out for the Annual Christmas in the Park on Dec. 3.
