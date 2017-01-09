Alaska News Wire

Photo: Measuring up 

CES douses three fires over weekend

01/08/17

The Central Emergency Services firefighters kept busy this weekend with a series of structure fires around the central Kenai Peninsula. The first call came for the Clam Shell Lodge in Clam Gulch.

Assembly to consider advance loans before bond issuance

01/08/17

Two public projects may get advances from the Kenai Peninsula Borough's general fund before revenue bonds are issued to pay for them.
Voters approved two bond issuances on the October 2016 municipal regular election ballot.

Coast Guard rescues 4 from fishing vessel

01/08/17

The Coast Guard says four people have been safely airlifted from a disabled fishing vessel in heavy seas Friday.

Kids' business profits go to help others

01/08/17
The Homer Sour Girls is comprised of five sweet and business-minded girls — 8-year-olds Jocelyn Stillwell, Evelyn Sherwood, Jasmine Kupetz and Katie Miller, and10-year-old Natalia Sherwood — who ...
Council cracks up over catch shares

01/08/17

After four years of work on a Gulf of Alaska catch share program, the process was abruptly halted by Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game Commissioner Sam Cotten.
Everyone in the Gulf of Alaska agrees on one thing: it was the other side's fault.

Sunday: Tomahawks win rubber match against Brown Bears

The Kenai River Brown Bears dropped a 3-1 contest to the host Johnstown (Pennsylvania) Tomahawks on Sunday in North American Hockey League play.The matinee served as the rubber match of the three-game series, which was much more competitive than an early October three-game series in which the ...

Soldotna hockey shuts out Hutchison

Soldotna girls, Kodiak boys get weekend sweeps on hardwood

Brown Bears roll past Tomahawks to snap skid

Homer wrestlers take 9th at The Gut Check

Reeling it in: 'Sing' has chops; 'Assassin's Creed' stumbles

This week, with Christmas break in full swing, I was able to make it to two different movies, but before we talk about them, I have a bone to pick. I don’t know who’s to blame, be it the corporate behemoth or the small-town locally owned, but for some reason our two movie theaters have taken to actively battling each other for audiences by showing some of the same movies at the same time. A few weeks ago it was “Trolls” and this week it’s “Sing.” Is this really necessary?

The Bookworm Sez: Will it really make us stronger? Book aims to find out

What's Happening for Jan. 5

Pioneer Potluck: About filling the memory jar. A sauna story.

Preserve the past, safeguard the future with heirloom keeper recipes

Photo: Dog days of winter

Refuge Notebook: An eye on goldeneyes

An Outdoor View: Reader's quiz

Fatbike tracks make mountain biking a year-round sport

There's more to poinsettias than their showy leaves

What others say: No state services without costs

And so it begins, as expected: people complaining about some state-maintained roadways not being cleared of snow fast enough.

Voices of Alaska: Here's one reason I love Alaska. What's yours?

Op-ed: The Sessions smear

What others say: Production forecast leaves room for pleasant surprise

Hacking not tolerated, neither is unethical behavior

Soldotna lights up Christmas

With temperatures barely in the double digits and a light covering of snow turning Soldotna Creek Park into a winter wonderland, hundreds of families turned out for the Annual Christmas in the Park on Dec. 3.

Peninsula Realtors install new board, honor Realtor of the Year

Champion teachers for the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District

St. Nick himself stars in Miracle on 34th Street at Triumvirate

Craft fairs appeal to early Holiday shoppers with Alaskan handmade gifts

