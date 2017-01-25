Alaska News Wire

Kassik’s takes top prizes at beer, barley wine fest

When Debara and Frank Kassik opened a brewery in North Kenai in 2006, they said some were not shy about sharing their doubts.

01/24/2017 - 22:33
Making connections
 
01/24/2017 - 11:45
1 dead in fatal Kenai Spur wreck
 
Wed, 01/25/2017 - 20:37

New plaintiff to join lawsuit against borough

The lawsuit against the Kenai Peninsula Borough over its assembly invocation policy is on its way back to state court, with a new plaintiff.

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 20:46

Moose-vehicle collisions on track with average for peninsula

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 20:59

Possible Lawton Acres sale brings up old arguments

Kenai residents who spoke Tuesday against proposed construction between the Kenai Spur Highway and nearby neighborhoods said they were sick of debating the issue.

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 11:06

Becky Bohrer

Lawmaker proposes gun bill after airport shooting

James Brooks

Oil and gas subsidy debate, which sank budget deal last year, is poised to return

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 11:05

University of Alaska weighs options for academic programs

Good luck in Juneau

The 30th Alaska Legislature gavels in on Tuesday, and we’d like to take a moment to wish our Kenai Peninsula legislators good luck over the coming months in Juneau.

Op-ed: Trump won the news conference

Donald Trump should do press conferences more often. Not for the country’s sake, certainly not for the media’s sake, but for his. He really shouldn’t have waited 167-plus days to hold one, because the man gives great sound bite. Although I’ve participated in probably thousands of these staged encounters as a reporter, they’re not my favorite way of getting news — you almost never get any. The guy at the podium controls the proceeding. He can get his message out with little challenge from the assembled journalists who are limited to a question and a follow-up, maybe. Politicians can bob and weave through that without any of us landing a blow. And that’s our job: to penetrate the canned responses to their version of the controversy du jour and get at whatever truth they are hiding. Besides, Trump — who uses contempt for the media as a weapon, his preferred way to discredit reporting that displeases him —has a wonderful forum to do that. At the very least he should hold these confrontations as a supplement to his Twitter tirades. And frequently. It’s his opportunity to hold the media hostage as they cover live his rain of abuse on them.

