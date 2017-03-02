Alaska News Wire

Community greenhouse opportunity comes to Sterling

The grass will soon be greener on the Sterling side as the staff at the Sterling Community Center get ready to unveil a new greenhouse.

02/03/2017 - 15:02
4 apply for Gilman’s assembly seat
 
02/02/2017 - 21:20
Ice fishing derby kicks off
 
02/02/2017 - 20:37
Whale Pass becomes new Alaska city
 
Thu, 02/02/2017 - 20:38

Airport rule may require federal permitting of private construction in Kenai

A Federal Aviation Administration rule for construction on airports may apply to Kenai businesses beyond the physical bounds of the Kenai Municipal Airport itself.... Read more

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 10:33

Ice fishing derby kicks off

MEGAN PACER

Kenai Walmart evacuated following bomb threat

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 21:27

Fearful of new U.S. Attorney General, marijuana board drops plans for cafe-style rules

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 10:56

Alaska pot conference call interrupted by flushing toilet

​JUNEAU (AP) — Everyone’s had a bad conference call experience when someone who dialed in puts the call on hold, and loud hold... Read more

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 20:37

Whale Pass becomes new Alaska city

PETERSBURG (AP) — A small community on Prince of Wales Island in southeast Alaska has become the state’s newest city.

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 21:30

Youth skiing returns to local trails en masse

Hope for the best, but plan for the worst

It was a week of joy and sorrow for many here on the central Kenai Peninsula.

A more constructive conversation

Last week, a local high school student-athlete sparked a social media firestorm with a pair of posts containing disparaging comments toward liberals, gays and Alaska Natives, and a racist post regarding outgoing President Barack Obama.

